Rowdy Session As Abaribe Calls For Division On E-Transmission

The Senate has erupted in a rowdy session over moves to adopt electronic transmission of election results from the polling units to INEC’s result viewing portal (IReV)

The loud disagreements followed a call for division by opposition senator, Eyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), on the vexed amendment.

A division allows individual senators to vote on a particular matter over which there is a general disagreement.

The process allows the senators to vote one after another while the Clerk of the Senate takes records of the voting.

Tuesday’s plenary kicked off with the Senate Whip, Mohammed Monguno’s call on the Senate to rescind its earlier rejection of electronic transmission of results and recommit to amendment in a committee of the whole.

Senator Abaribe insisted on division, forcing the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio to as him if he really wanted the division.

In a dramatic move, however, Abaribe backed out of the call for division.

Consequently, Akpabio ruled in favour of Abaribe’s decision to withdraw his call for division.

The session is still ongoing.