Royal Electronics Signs Nollywood Star, Chioma Akpotha As Brand Ambassador

Screen Diva Chioma Akpotha has become a brand ambassador for Royal Electronics.

Akpotha who is a Nigerian actress, director and movie producer took to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday 21 April, to announce to her fans about her new win, and how happy she is to join the “Royal Electronics Family.”

She said, “I am so excited to Join the Royal Electronics Family . This is brand I admire for their ability to deliver luxurious home appliances with innovative features and most importantly putting customers first. I am definitely proud to be a Royal Queen.”

She, however, promised to gift her fans it’s such as steam irons and electric kettles, adding that her fans should join her for shopping on Thursday.

Akpotha who has featured in over 100 movies, became the brand ambassador for Erisco Foods in November 2018.

She has also served as a brand ambassador for a number of Nigerian and international commercial brands, including Globacom Nigeria, a telecommunications company, Omo Detergent and Harpic Cleaner.