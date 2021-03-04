Rufai Maikaji: Notorious Bandit ‘Commanding 100 Fighters’ Killed In Kaduna

43 SHARES Share Tweet

A notorious bandit who allegedly terrorized Kaduna State for years, Rufai Maikaji, has been confirmed killed in an airstrike by the Nigerian military.

Maikaji, who reportedly commanded over 100 bandits in the state, was killed around Malul Forest in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Dozens of his fighters were said have also died in the airstrike.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

“After painstaking checks with security agencies and careful exploitation of numerous human intelligence sources, the Kaduna State Government can authoritatively confirm that one ‘Rufai Maikaji’ a deadly bandit who commanded over a hundred fighters has been neutralized.

“‘Rufai Maikaji and dozens of his fighters were neutralized during air interdictions around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi LGA of Kaduna Central Senatorial District,” said Aruwan.

The commissioner said “Rufai Maikaji and his bloodsucking accomplices” were killed in aerial missions launched by the military in February after the bandits attacked Anaba Village in Igabi LGA and killed some citizens, burnt houses and kidnapped some locals.

He said, “The prompt response by the air platforms ended the reign of terror maintained by ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his bloodsucking accomplices.

“From further checks, Rufai Maikaji and his group were confirmed to be responsible for the killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling in many communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGAs, especially in the following locations: Iyatawa, Garke, Kumfa, Bakali, Karau-karau and Galadimawa, Anaba, Kerawa, Hashimawa, Sabon Birni, Buruku General Area and parts of Chikun LGA axis of Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

“Rufai Maikaji is said to have begun his ignoble career as an errand boy to some deadly bandits in and around Sabon Birni General Area of Igabi LGA. From this position, he grew to become a household name in banditry.

“The Kaduna State Government, military, police, DSS and all agencies have assured residents of the communities that suffered the brutality of ‘Rufai Maikaji’, that aggressive pursuit of other accomplices who escaped the onslaught is in full swing, and they will be caught sooner rather than later.”