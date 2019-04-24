Advertisement

Nigerian Rapper, Michael Ugochukwu better known as Ruggedman has reprimanded his colleague and singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley over his supportive comment on internet fraud.

Marley had yesterday during a live Instagram session urged Nigerians to pray for internet fraudsters because “they are crucial to the circulation of money in the Nigerian economy.”

His comments allegedly gave the impression that swindling foreigners was justifiable because they had forced Nigerians and the black race into slavery in time past.

The comment also allegedly drew massive bashing for him by Nigerians.

In reaction to the much-decried comment, Ruggedman, during an interview with Silverbird TV, told Marley “not to disrespect the black race.”

“Naira Marley said ‘If you know slavery, you would understand that yahoo-yahoo is not a crime.’ I replied him saying, ‘Bro, do not disrespect the black race and the enslaved by trying to justify cybercrime with slavery’.”

“If you have issues with slavery, start a movement and fight whoever you think owns slaves. Because, as far as I’m concerned, people who did died ages ago. Right now, you stealing people’s hard-earned money—both foreigners and Nigerians—does not justify yahoo-yahoo,” Ruggedman said.

“I’m not stopping you from doing yahoo-yahoo if you want to do it. I have friends that do it, some are in jail for it. I’m not judging. But the thing is do not try to make it look good to young people because a crime remains a crime!”

“Do you know how many people have committed suicide after fraudsters cleared their accounts containing all their earnings? Yahoo is stealing money that belongs to somebody else and that is a crime. There is no justifying that,” he concluded.

But in a swift reaction to Ruggedman, Naira Marley fired back at him in an Instagram live session, by advising him to go and write lyrics instead of writing letter and novels to him.

According to him, Ruggedman should spend his time writing lyrics to resurrect his career instead of writing advice.