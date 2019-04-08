Advertisement

Nigerian musician, Douglass Jack Agu, popularly known as Runtown, has shared the tracklist for his debut EP under his record label, Soundgod Music Group.

The singer, took to his Instagram handle to reveal the tracklist of the forthcoming six-track release.

Runtown hinted that the songs to be contained in the EP include: ‘Redemption’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Emotion’, ‘Goosebumps’, ‘International Badman Killer’ and ‘Unleash’.

Advertisement

He captioned the post: “DROP A Fire IF YOU READY !!! #InternationalBadmanKilla,” he wrote.

The singer, who had earlier been in legal battles trailing his exit from Eric Many Entertainment, his former record label, announced the setting up of his independent record label, which he said would aim at redefining the business of music making in Africa in 2018.