Russia Escalates War As Putin Annexes Ukraine’s Territory

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on Friday announced the annexation of four regions in Ukraine namely: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

But Ukraine has vowed to recapture the territories.

Putin’s army invaded Ukrainian territory in February 2022, 219 days today, and have been there fighting the Ukraine army.

The invasion by the Russian army is partly on the ground that it was used by the West as a stage for launching attacks on Russia.

“This is a message for Kyiv and the West and for the people living in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia – they are our citizens forever. The people have made their choice, no turning back,” Putin announced on national television.

The annexation was formalized by Putin after its soldiers supervised a referendum in the affected areas.

The referendum was termed a “sham” by the United States and European Countries.

Reacting to Putin’s announcement on Friday, the Ukraine Ministry of Defense, vowed to recapture the annexed areas, a likelihood that the ongoing war is not likely to end.

“Russia dreams of capturing the Donbas. We want to free it. Because the Donetsk and Luhansk regions are Ukraine. UA army will accomplish their mission,” it tweeted.

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said member countries do not recognize Russia’s sham referendum and will not recognize Kremlin’s illegal annexation.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said what Putin has done is a dangerous move.

“Any decision by Russia to proceed with the annexation of regions of Ukraine is a dangerous escalation & must not be accepted. The UN is fully committed to the sovereignty, unity, independence & territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Guterres tweeted.