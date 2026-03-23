Russia, Iran FMs Call For Ceasefire After U.S.‑Iran Talks

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Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Washington and Tehran had held “very good and productive conversations” aimed at resolving hostilities, according to a readout from the Russian foreign ministry. ￼

The call, initiated by Tehran, came amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of wider conflict following announcements of a temporary pause in potential U.S. military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure. ￼

In the call, Lavrov urged an “immediate cessation of hostilities and a political settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of all parties involved, above all Iran,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

The discussion underscores Moscow’s continued diplomatic engagement in the unfolding crisis in West Asia, as nations respond to U.S.–Iran communications and broader conflict dynamics. ￼

The contacts between Russia and Iran illustrate efforts by global powers to influence the trajectory of tensions following Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would pause planned military action for a five‑day period, contingent on the progress of negotiations. ￼

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Analysts say these developments highlight the complex diplomatic environment surrounding the Middle East crisis, with Russia advocating for de‑escalation and a broader political solution even as tensions remain high.