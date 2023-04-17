Russia Jails Activist 25 Years For Criticizing Putin Over Ukraine Invasion

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A prominent Russian human-rights activist, Vladimir Kara-Murza, has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for publicly condemning his country’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war there.

Murza, who is a vocal critic of the Kremlin, was sentenced on Monday by the Moscow city court, according to CNN.

“Based on the results of the trial, Vladimir Vladimirovich Kara-Murza, by partial addition of sentences, to be sentenced to a final sentence of imprisonment for a term of 25 years to be served in a strict regime correctional colony. The verdict of the Moscow City Court has not yet entered into force,” a statement from the court read.

He was put on trial for charges including treason, spreading fake news about the Russian army, and facilitating activities of an undesirable organization. Russia criminalized criticism of the military following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. The court said he would serve his sentence “in a strict regime correctional colony.”

During his closing statement in court on April 10, Murza said he was proud of his words and did not repent from them at all.

“I am in jail for my political views. For speaking up against the war in Ukraine. For years of fighting against Putin’s dictatorship. Not only do I not repent for any of this – I am proud of it.

“I stand by every word I have spoken and every accusation that has been levelled against me.

“And I only blame myself for one thing: Over the years of my political activities, I have not been able to convince enough of my fellow countrymen and politicians in democratic countries of the danger that the current regime in the Kremlin poses to Russia and the world,” he said.

His lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, has said he will appeal the verdict.

Murza was first detained a year ago, following an interview with CNN where he criticized Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s “regime of murderers”.

He has been a long-time critic of Putin, having survived two poisoning attempts.

Murza’s sentence has been condemned by numerous Western nations and human rights organizations including the European Union, the United Nations Human Rights Chief, the British Government, and Amnesty International, among others.