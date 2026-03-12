Russia Jails Islamic State‑Linked Tajiks For Life Over Deadly Attack

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Russian military court has handed down life sentences to four men from Tajikistan and 11 accomplices for their roles in a mass shooting at a concert hall near Moscow in March 2024 that killed 149 people, the deadliest such attack in Russia in decades.

The sentences were announced on Thursday, March 12, 2026, with the Russian state news agency TASS reporting that 19 individuals were charged in connection with the attack at Crocus City Hall, a major venue on the outskirts of the Russian capital.

The assault occurred on March 22, 2024, when gunmen opened fire on a crowd attending a concert, in what authorities called a coordinated terrorist act.

The Islamic State‑Khorasan (ISIS‑K), the Afghan affiliate of the militant group that once sought control over parts of Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.

In addition to the life sentences for the main suspects, four other defendants received prison terms ranging from 19 to 22 years, according to Russia’s RIA state news agency.

The trial was held behind closed doors, as is customary for such cases in Russia, and it was not immediately clear how the defendants pleaded or whether they intend to appeal.

The Crocus City Hall shooting not only shocked Russia but also raised concerns among international security agencies, given ISIS‑K’s expanding reach beyond Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In recent years, the group has been linked to other plots in southern Russia and neighboring Azerbaijan, heightening fears of further attacks.

Crocus City Hall is a prominent venue hosting concerts, exhibitions, and public events, making it a symbolic and high-profile target.

The attack prompted Russia to tighten security across major cultural and public spaces, reflecting the broader threat posed by Islamist militant groups in the region.