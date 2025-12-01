Russia Kills Four In Ukraine As U.S. Intensifies Peace Efforts

A Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has left four people dead and 40 others injured, local authorities confirmed on Monday.

BBC reports that videos circulating online captured the blast and its aftermath, showing damaged vehicles, shattered storefronts and heavy destruction to an office building.

Dnipro, located about 100km (62 miles) from the front line, has faced repeated attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The strike occurred on the eve of a scheduled meeting between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the capital Moscow, part of fresh diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war. Witkoff has met Putin several times this year but has yet to visit Ukraine.

On Sunday, a Ukrainian delegation held talks in Florida, United States, with Witkoff, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Donald Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the discussions as “very constructive,” while acknowledging that difficult issues remain. Rubio similarly described the meeting as “productive” but stressed the need for further negotiation.

The Florida talks marked another stage in weeks of intense shuttle diplomacy involving separate engagements with both Russia and Ukraine over a potential peace framework.

However, there are still some obstacles. Russia has refused to shift from its demand that Ukraine withdraw from remaining parts of the Donbas region, a position Ukraine has rejected.

“If they don’t withdraw, we’ll achieve this by force of arms,” Putin said while Zelenskyy accused Russia of frustrating genuine peace efforts.

Security guarantees for Ukraine remain another sticking point. Ukraine and its European allies insist such protections — including possible NATO membership — are vital to prevent future aggression.

Russia strongly opposes this, and President Donald Trump has also ruled out Ukraine joining the alliance.

Zelenskyy is currently in France seeking support from French President Emmanuel Macron before travelling to Ireland on Tuesday.

European officials and Ukrainian leaders have recently expressed concern that the United States may be leaning closer to Russia’s negotiating position and excluding European voices from key discussions.