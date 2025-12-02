Russia Ready To Fight Europe, Putin Declares

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Europe’s demands for an end to the war in Ukraine are “not acceptable,” declaring that while Russia does not seek conflict with Europe, it is “ready to fight” if challenged.

Speaking in the capital Moscow on Tuesday, Putin accused European nations of withdrawing from the peace process and lacking a genuine agenda for diplomacy.

He said Europe’s insistence on ending the war on terms favourable to Ukraine is “unacceptable” and suggested that European actions are instead hindering U.S.-led efforts to negotiate a settlement.

“We are not going to fight with Europe, but if Europe wants to fight with us, we are ready right now,” Putin said.

The remarks came ahead of a planned meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss an amended peace plan for Ukraine, following criticism of the original 28-point draft as overly favorable to Russia.

Sources told the BBC that the updated proposals focus on resolving key disputes over territory, security guarantees, and financial matters, including the use of frozen Russian assets, though the details remain undisclosed.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the peace plan as a potential opportunity to end the war but cautioned that “some things still need to be worked out,” particularly regarding territorial disputes and financial guarantees.

He emphasised that any agreement must include strong security assurances to prevent further aggression against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported ongoing fighting in the eastern city of Pokrovsk, despite Russian claims of having captured the area. Zelensky is currently in Ireland for his first official visit, where he met with Irish President Catherine Connolly and Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

The Irish government announced financial support for Ukraine totalling €125m, aimed at non-lethal military aid and energy assistance, and reaffirmed solidarity with Ukraine as the war enters a critical phase.

The U.S. delegation in Russia, which includes Witkoff and Jared Kushner, was seen touring the city ahead of talks with Putin. The Kremlin has said discussions would continue “as long as it takes” to reach progress.