Russia Says Happy Birthday To NATO As 3.2 Million Soldiers Celebrate Anniversary

The Russian Government on Monday, wished the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, a happy anniversary following the global celebration of its formation in 1949(73 years ago).

The alliance whose expansion had been condemned by Russian government, has “3.2 million men and women in uniform”, according to the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer.

In a tweet by Mission of Russia to United Nation Office and other international organizations in Geneva, it celebrated the alliance but maintained its concerns about establishing military bases close to its borders.

This is part of the reasons why the Russian government forced its military to invade Ukraine.

It tweeted on Monday: “Happy Birthday, @NATO.

“Back in 1997, 50 prominent US foreign policy experts signed a letter to President Clinton: ‘We believe that the current US-led effort to expand NATO is a policy error of historic proportions’ that would unsettle European stability”

The alliance was celebrated by European Countries and the United States on Monday.

NATO leadership also thanked capitals across the Alliance for “illuminating buildings in NATO blue and raising the NATO flag at important monuments.”