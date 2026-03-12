Russia Sends Medical Aid To Iran Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Russia’s Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (EMERCOM) has announced it will dispatch 13 tonnes of medical supplies to Iran via Azerbaijan, the ministry’s press service confirmed.

The shipment will be handed over to authorized representatives of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for further delivery.

The humanitarian aid flight is being organized by EMERCOM aviation under the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the direction of EMERCOM Minister Alexander Kurenkov, according to official statements. The supplies include first-aid and other critical medical materials intended to support civilians affected by the ongoing regional crisis.

During a regular briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the situation in Iran as “extremely challenging,” citing thousands of civilian casualties and widespread damage to hospitals and medical facilities caused by ongoing military strikes in the region.

“We assess the humanitarian situation in the Middle East as extremely challenging. According to the authorities, the number of victims among the Iranian civilian population due to military actions has reached thousands,” Zakharova said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also highlighted disruptions to healthcare services in Iran, warning that attacks on medical infrastructure could exacerbate the humanitarian impact.

In a parallel development, Azerbaijan has already delivered humanitarian aid to Iran, including food, water, and roughly 2 tonnes of medical supplies, through the Astara border crossing.

This follows a request from Iranian authorities and highlights the regional effort to provide emergency assistance.

Russia has repeatedly urged the United States and Israel to exercise restraint and return to negotiations, emphasizing de-escalation and the protection of civilians.

The aid shipment underscores Moscow’s commitment to humanitarian support amid escalating regional tensions.

Further updates on the arrival and distribution of the humanitarian supplies are expected as operations continue.