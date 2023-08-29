Russia To U.S: Your Plot To Bring Putin Down Won’t Succeed

Russia’s ambassador to Singapore, Nikolay Kudashev, said Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin’s government will not suffer defeat from the hands of the West led by the United States of America.

Kudashev was apparently reacting to a recent call for the U.S. to support Ukraine to defeat Russia in their ongoing war.

The call came on the heels of the suspected elimination of Russia’s Wagner mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, by Russian authorities.

The US Pentagon had said it suspects Prigozhin was killed in an aircraft with the knowledge of the Russian government.

On Sunday, a former United States Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, urged President Joe Biden to earmark part of America’s National Defense Budget for funding of Ukraine military in the ongoing conflict with Russian forces.

He said supporting Ukraine with weapons will weaken Russia and diminish its military capabilities.

Reacting, Kudashev in a statement posted on Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Telegram channel, said the West and Western media’s expectation of Russia’s defeat won’t happen.

He accused the West of unleashing “a hybrid war against Russia and is trying, without much success, to rally the world under its banners, spread an atmosphere of hatred and confrontation from Europe to Asia, set up a NATO branch here, encouraging the creation of minilateral military blocs, such as AUKUS.”

He maintained that the West aim to inflict “strategic defeat” on the Russian Federation.

“However, I’m sure that these expectations won’t come true. Russia’s authority is steadily growing, and its approaches to the world development and the ways of establishing a multipolar world, not excluding the events in Ukraine, are met with increased support and understanding of the peoples.

“The results of the recent BRICS Summit in Johannesburg confirm this as well. No doubt that the circle of our like-minded partners will only expand,” the diplomat added.