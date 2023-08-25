RUSSIA: U.S Defence Says Prigozhin ‘Killed’ Inside Plane, Dismisses Report Aircraft Was Shot Down

The United States Pentagon has said Wagner Group mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was “likely killed” aboard his aircraft, dismissing reports that the aircraft conveying him and others was shut down by a missile.

The Pentagon is the headquarters building of the United States Department of Defence, located in Virginia.

Recall that Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, had said Prigozhin was on the passenger list of the plane that crashed on Wednesday.

However, it did not make it clear what caused the crash.

Several media including Wagner-linked sites claimed that the plane was shut down.

Prigozhin’s mercenaries fought on the side of the Russian military for some years including in the Ukraine invasion.

But he rebelled against Russia President Vladimir Putin and spearheaded an internal revolt in Russia, accusing Putin of abandoning them.

On Thursday, Putin broke silence on the development, describing it as an aviation tragedy that requires further investigation.

“As for the aviation tragedy, first of all, I want to express my sincerest condolences to the families of all the victims. It is always a tragedy,” Putin said, accusing the Wagner chief of making serious mistakes against Russia, particularly his leadership.

But Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told newsmen on Thursday that the Wagner chief was “likely killed” inside the plane.

“First of all, our initial assessment is that it’s likely Prigozhin was killed.

“We don’t have any information to indicate, right now, the press reporting, stating that there was some type of surface-to-air missile that took down the plane. But, we assess that information to be inaccurate,” he said.

He added that what caused the plane crash was most likely internal.

“But beyond that, I’m really just not going to have any further information. What was it, something that came internal from inside the plane? Again, I don’t have any additional insight to provide on that,” he added.