Russia-Ukraine War: Dangote Advises FG To Ban Maize Export Over Imminent Scarcity

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has advised the Federal Government to temporarily ban the export of maize to other countries.

The billionaire businessman who founded the Dangote Group made the call due to fears of scarcity of maize and wheat globally.

He said this at the 4th Annual Nigerian Food Processors and Nutrition Leadership Forum.

Russia and Ukraine together account for around 30 per cent of internationally traded wheat.

Majority of the wheat are moved from Black Sea ports to Africa and the Middle East.

Dangote said shortage of fertilizer would affect the production of cereals like maize and wheat globally.

Ukraine and Russia account for 13 per cent and two per cent of all exported corn respectively.

The countries are also responsible for a combined 56 per cent of the world’s potash and phosphate.

Dangote said, “There will be shortage of wheat, maize and a lot of products because as we speak now Russia and Ukraine do almost 30 per cent of the world’s urea and 26 per cent of the world’s potash — and phosphate also, there are one of the largest in the world.

“There would be scarcity of food generally, we would not be able to access fertilizers going forward, we would not see the effects now, but in the next two, three months. The US will not be able to do the same number of tonnage they did last year because of this.

“Right now, you would start seeing people exporting maize to earn foreign exchange, which I think we need to stop, so that we don’t create a shortage, and we need to make sure we grow more so we don’t have shortage. It is about food security, and it is very serious.”