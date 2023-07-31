‘Russia Will Back Niger Republic Against Nigeria’ — Tinubu Warned Against Starting ‘War’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has been urged to exercise caution after West African leaders led by him threatened to take military action against the new junta that recently ousted President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

Bazoum was removed by his personal security aides in the country’s presidential guard — making it the sixth successful coup to be recorded in West Africa since August 2020.

Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane announced the overthrow of Bazoum who took power on April 2, 2021.

THE WHISTLER reported that President Tinubu who doubles as the chairperson of ECOWAS had in his first reaction warned the junta that “the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government” of Niger Republic.

The ECOWAS leaders subsequently held an emergency meeting on Sunday in Abuja, where they resolved to forcefully invade Niger Republic to restore democratic order in the country.

Both the United States and the United Nations backed the plans to restore democratic rule in the country.

Amid the threat, the junta reportedly announced that it was immediately suspending the export of uranium and gold to France, with the country said to account for 24% export of uranium to the EU.

But Shehu Sani, the former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State, has warned President Tinubu not to “allow himself to be pushed to initiate and trigger a war with a neighbouring country and later be left stranded”.

According to him, Russia may back Niger Republic against Nigeria in the event that a war supervenes.

In a tweet, Sani gave the following thirteen reasons Tinubu should tow the path of negotiation instead of subscribing to use of force in resolving the problem.

Ecowas armed invasion of Niger Republic is simply a war between Nigeria and Niger because of our proximity. Russia and Wagner May come in support of Niger Republic and Nigeria will have to use its own money to prosecute the operation; Nigeria offsets 70percent of the budget of Ecowas. I don’t see the US Congress approving unlimited arm supplies for Ecowas to wage war against another country. Our Bordering states of Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa and Yobe will incur direct hit in the event of war. If there was no military action to dislodge the military coupists in Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso and Chad,why that of Niger Republic?. Why did the American and French military bases inside Niger Republic refused to stop the coup and now they are encouraging us to go to war? Niger has been helpful to Nigeria in the fight against terrorists groups and the country is currently hosting over 303 thousand Nigerian refugees; in the event of war this can be in danger. President Tinubu should not allow himself to be pushed to initiate and trigger a war with a neighbouring country and later be left stranded.No west African country has any military capability to start or sustain a war with Niger Republic;everyone will be relying on Nigeria. We should not cry more than the bereaved; If the people of Niger Republic don’t want Military rule,let them fight to remove it themselves.We fought our own military rulers and some of us even went to jail in that struggle.Let them fight their fight. Saudi Arabia is still bugged down in Yemen after spending hundreds of billions of dollars which we don’t have. The Military Regime in Myanmar is still there and not one stronger nation is contemplating military action. We have a war at home against terrorism let’s concentrate here. Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinean forces will likely enter the war to Support Niger Republic and they will attack Nigerian territories. President Tinubu must continue to toe the line of dialogue with the military authorities in Niger and not War.