‘Russian Army Is Always Ready For Action’ – Putin Says As Country Marks World War II Victory

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in celebration of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II on Thursday, said his forces were “always ready” to combat external threats.

Putin while addressing crowd gathered at Moscow’s Red Square, said the 1945 victory was a historical moment for the country, and its army will not entertain threats to the country’s security.

The war saw the death of 27 million people in the Soviet Union, the highest ever recorded.

Putin said, “Russia will do everything to not let a global confrontation begin. But we will not let anyone threaten us, our strategic forces are always ready.

Russia’s defence minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, said 9,000 people and 70 pieces of military equipment would participate in the main military parade on Red Square.

The number was lower than the 10,000 people and 125 items of military hardware involved in the 2023 celebration.

Speaking on invitees, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS in an interview that “unfriendly countries” were not invited for a third Victory Day since the war in Ukraine began.