Russian Drone Strikes Estonian Power Plant

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A drone arriving from Russian airspace struck the chimney of the Auvere power plant in north-eastern Estonia in the early morning of Wednesday, in a stark reminder of how the war in Ukraine is sending dangerous fallout toward NATO’s frontier.

No one was injured in the incident, and Estonia’s electricity system was not affected, authorities and Enefit Power, which operates the plant, confirmed.

The Estonian Internal Security Service said the drone hit the plant’s chimney at 3:43 a.m. local time. Explosive ordnance disposal specialists from the Rescue Board were deployed to the scene, while the Office of the Prosecutor General opened proceedings and the Internal Security Service launched an investigation.

Astrid Asi, Estonia’s prosecutor general, said: “Initial procedures are now under way, and the investigation will establish the precise circumstances.” She added that, based on current information, the drone had not been directed at Estonia.

The incident occurred amid reports of overnight Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad Oblast. Estonian officials indicated that the drone hitting Auvere was likely linked to the broader consequences of Russia’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine rather than a deliberate attack on Estonia.

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Margo Palloson, director general of the Internal Security Service, said: “This is one of the effects of Russia’s full-scale war of aggression. It is reasonable to assume that we will see more incidents of this kind.”

Enefit’s Auvere power plant is located in north-eastern Estonia’s Ida-Viru County, near Narva, close to the Russian border.

Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Estonia’s justice minister, told public broadcaster ERR that the government would convene an extraordinary session in response to the security incident.

Enefit Power said preliminary assessments showed no immediate damage to the plant and no significant effect on Estonia’s electricity supply.

The Internal Security Service appealed for anyone who might have seen the drone to come forward with information by email and warned the public not to approach the scene or debris, as it could contain explosives.

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An initial nationwide alert sent through the EE-ALARM system caused confusion, warning of a drone threat without specifying the affected area. Later messages clarified that Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties were under alert and instructed residents: “If you see a drone, take shelter and report it to 112.”

A fallen drone was also reported in Latvia, in the village of Dobročina.

Commenting on social media, filmmaker and security commentator Ilmar Raag said the incident should not cause panic but described it as a serious warning.

He suggested that the drone was most likely a military accident linked to Ukrainian strikes in Leningrad Oblast, with electronic interference causing it to stray.

While deliberate Russian action could not be fully ruled out, Raag noted that Estonia was not under immediate threat. “Even so, such a drone should have been shot down,” he said, adding that similar incidents are likely to recur.