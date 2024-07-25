Russian Military Helicopter Crashes, Kills Crew

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A devastating helicopter crash has claimed the lives of a Russian military crew in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a Mi-28 attack helicopter went down in a deserted area, causing no damage on the ground.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, a technical malfunction is believed to be the cause of the crash.

“An Mi-28 crashed in the Kaluga region… the crew died,” the TASS news agency said, quoting a source in the defence ministry.

The Mi-28 is a formidable attack helicopter designed to seek and destroy enemy armoured vehicles, aerial targets, and manpower. Its crew plays a critical role in supporting ground troops and conducting combat missions.

The crash site is located approximately 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The Russian military has not released the number of crew members killed in the crash, but officials have confirmed that there were no survivors.