Russian Strike Hits Sloviansk In Ukraine, Kills Civilians

A Russian aerial strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk has killed civilians and injured several others after bombs struck a residential area on Monday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Authorities said Russian forces dropped three guided aerial bombs on the city centre at about 9:15 a.m. local time, hitting a densely populated neighbourhood. The attack damaged multiple residential buildings and vehicles, prompting emergency teams to rush to the scene.

The governor of Donetsk Oblast, Vadym Filashkin, said the strike hit multi storey apartment blocks, damaging at least six residential buildings and about ten cars.

Officials confirmed that at least four civilians were killed while 16 others were injured, including a 14-year-old girl. Rescue teams continued searching through debris as authorities warned the number of casualties could rise.

Emergency services remained at the site, carrying out rescue operations and assisting residents affected by the blast.

Sloviansk lies close to active front lines in eastern Ukraine and has faced repeated attacks since the war between Russia and Ukraine escalated.

There was no immediate comment from Russian authorities on the reported strike.