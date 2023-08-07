Ruth, Mentally Challenged Graduate, Loses 3-Weeks Baby After Walking In The Cold

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

THE WHISTLER has been informed that Ruth Chabani, the mentally challenged lady who gave birth to a baby boy recently has lost the child.

Advertisement

Our correspondent was informed on Monday morning via a phone call by Monday Chabani, her elder brother.

According to Chabani, the baby died last night after developing some complications involving diarrhoea.

Ruth was sighted on Sunday morning walking in the cold around her father’s house, clutching her baby without covering the baby.

Chubani said: “The baby started crying in the middle of the night. Ruth said the baby was purging.

“We tried to take the baby from her but she would not let anyone come near them. She went into her room and locked herself and her baby.

Advertisement

“She didn’t allow us go in and the baby continued crying until it finally died. We finally buried it.”

Recall THE WHISTLER reported that the twenty eight- year-old mentally challenged graduate of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, gave birth to a baby boy through cesarean section on 21st July 2023.

Our correspondent was present to witness the delivery until when she was transferred to a post natal ward.

Details later…