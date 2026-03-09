S/A Army Chief Tours NDC, Calls For Stronger African Military Collaboration

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, on Sunday visited the National Defence College (NDC) in Abuja as part of efforts to strengthen defence cooperation and professional military education between Nigeria and South Africa.

The statement was signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director, Army Public Relations.

During the visit on March 9, 2026, General Lawrence Mbatha commended the college for its critical role in developing strategic leaders capable of addressing complex security challenges across Africa.

He described institutions like the NDC as vital platforms for fostering cooperation, knowledge sharing and collective approaches to peace and security among African militaries.

The South African Army chief noted that the evolving security environment on the continent requires deeper collaboration among defence institutions and military leaders.

According to him, professional military education remains essential in preparing senior officers for strategic decision making, defence management and leadership responsibilities in modern security operations.

Advertisement

The Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed, who was represented by Rear Admiral Muhammed Dahiru, welcomed the delegation and described the visit as a demonstration of the strong defence relationship between Nigeria and South Africa.

He added that such high-level engagements would further strengthen strategic cooperation, deepen professional exchanges and enhance collaborative efforts aimed at promoting peace and security across Africa.

Ahmed also noted that the National Defence College remains Nigeria’s apex institution for strategic military education, designed to prepare selected senior military officers and civilian officials for higher responsibilities in national security, defence management and policy formulation.

He added that the college hosts participants from several allied countries, thereby promoting regional and international cooperation in tackling security challenges.

As part of the visit, Mbatha and his delegation also toured the Nigerian Army Museum, where he commended the Nigerian Army for preserving historical artefacts that honour the sacrifices of fallen soldiers.

Advertisement

He noted that documenting materials from various theatres of operation reflects the Army’s commitment to safeguarding its military heritage and institutional memory.