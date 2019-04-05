Celebrities

S.A Comedian Trevor Noah Mocks Agric Minister, Audu Ogbeh Over Pizza Comment (Video)

By Esther Emmanuel
Trevor Noah
13

Advertisement

Popular South African comedian, Trevor Noah has reacted to the comments made by Nigeria’s minister of agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, about pizza.

The stand-up comedian and host of ‘The Daily Show’ shared a video of the comments made by Ogbeh where he claimed that some Nigerians order for pizza from London.

RELATED

Benue Elites Suggest Audu Ogbe’s Replacement To Buhari, Says…

FG Will Soon Re-Construct Grazing Reserves – Ogbeh

Recall that the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, said Nigerians now order Pizza from abroad through British Airways.

Advertisement

Ogbeh disclosed while addressing the Senate Committee on Agriculture on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Trevor Noah has made a joke out of the statement which actually got everyone laughing.

See video below:

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!