Popular South African comedian, Trevor Noah has reacted to the comments made by Nigeria’s minister of agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, about pizza.

The stand-up comedian and host of ‘The Daily Show’ shared a video of the comments made by Ogbeh where he claimed that some Nigerians order for pizza from London.

Ogbeh disclosed while addressing the Senate Committee on Agriculture on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Trevor Noah has made a joke out of the statement which actually got everyone laughing.

See video below:

Your Postmates addiction is nothing compared to these rich Nigerians importing pizza from the U.K. pic.twitter.com/Dos3aaA03v — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 4, 2019