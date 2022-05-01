‘S/East Will Never Be Allowed To Produce President’

The reluctance of various political parties and some regional leaders to zone the 2023 presidential tickets to South East is a fulfilment of the prophesies of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, according to his special counsel, Barr Alloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor stated this through his verified Twitter handle.

According to him, “In one of his finest moments, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu prophesied that Nigeria will never allow the South East to produce a president of Nigeria.

“Like many of his prophesies, this one is just about to come true, thanks to the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party. Nigeria is actually the reason for Biafra.”

Leaders of the two biggest political parties in the country, especially from the north, have rejected zoning and argued that their 2023 presidential tickets be thrown open.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Ohanaeze Youth Council, last week, expressed dismay over the failure of other regions of the country to concede the 2023 presidential slot to the South East. The group commended Pa Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, and Chief Edwin Clark, leader in the Niger Delta, for maintaining that it is the turn of the South East to produce the president of Nigeria for the sake of equity, fairness and justice.