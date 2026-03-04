Sabalenka Set To Marry Longtime Partner

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has announced that she is set to marry her longtime partner, sharing the joyful news with fans on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Belarusian star revealed that she accepted a proposal from businessman Georgios Frangulis in what appeared to be a private, candle-lit celebration. A short clip posted online showed Frangulis going down on one knee before presenting her with a diamond ring, as Sabalenka reacted with excitement.

Congratulations quickly poured in from fellow players and supporters across the tennis world, including Serbian great Novak Djokovic, who was among those to celebrate the couple publicly.

Sabalenka and Frangulis first went public with their relationship in May 2024. Since then, the Oakberry founder has frequently shown support for her career, especially after major tournament victories. Sabalenka herself has spoken openly about how important the relationship has been to her, particularly during challenging periods last season.

The engagement marks a significant personal milestone for the three-time Grand Slam champion, who began the 2026 campaign strongly with a run to the final of the Australian Open before finishing runner-up to Elena Rybakina in Melbourne.

With wedding plans now ahead, Sabalenka is also shifting focus back to competition as she prepares for the clay-court season and another push for Grand Slam success.