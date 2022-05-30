Sabinus Sues Peak Milk, Gala N1.1bn For Intellectual Property Theft

Nigerian skit maker, Oga Sabinus, has slammed a N1bn suit on Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria, the makers of Peak milk, for alleged intellectual property theft.

He also sued UAC Food LTD, makers of Gala Sausage Roll, for N100M for using his image for an ad without his permission.

The Port Harcourt based skit makers alleged that his slogan “something hooge” was used in a peak advert.

His lawyer said, “The post gathered massive traffic, and engagements and attracted huge followership to your page which only happened because the picture of our client was used for the promotion and advert.”

Stanley Alieke, Sabinu’s legal representative gave both companies to comply witin two weeks from the receipt of the notice.

The notice reads, “Our client briefed us and we believe the same to be true that your Company, Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc, used a trademarked slogan ‘Something Hooge’ for the promotion of your Peak Milk product.

“The advert which was made on the Peak Milk Nigeria verified Instagram page (peak_milk) was posted on the 24th day of May 2022 which was used to promote the Peak National Breakfast Week.

“It will interest you to know that the phrase ‘something hooge’, which was popularized by our client, has been trademarked and legally reserved as his intellectual property by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“The said slogan was trademarked on the 26th of November 2021 with the file number: NG/TM/O/2021/48316. 10. On this note, we make the demand for the payment of the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m) as compensation for the unauthorized use of the intellectual property belonging to our client.

“And another five hundred million Naira for damages for the trauma; emotional, physical, psychological, and mental trauma our client has suffered for the Trademark theft and infringement of his intellectual property rights.

“We also pass a stern warning for your company to cease and desist forthwith the use of slogans, expressions, images, or any other intellectual property rights.”