Sack Fever Grips Klopp As Napoli Trash Liverpool 4-1

Liverpool have lost their first Champions League game of the 2022-2023 season by a humiliating 4-1.

The English side lost away to Napoli in Italy.

This is the second loss that Jurgen Klopp’s men have suffered in the new season after their defeat to Manchester United in the domestic league.

Liverpool conceded an early penalty just five minutes into the game as Piotr Zielinski took the chance to give Napoli the lead.

Napoli had another penalty scored by Victor Osimhen, but was ruled out by VAR in the 18th minute.

Zambo Anguissa increased Napoli’s lead in the 31st minute, while Simeone produced a brilliant finish to put the Italian side three goals up in the 44th minute.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoreline in the second half to put Napoli four goals ahead.

But the English team managed to squeeze a consolation goal in the 49th minutes courtesy of a goal by Luis Diaz.

There are fears that Klopp might be given the treatment Chelsea gave Thomas Tuchel after the club lost to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.