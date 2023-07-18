‘Sacked’ Abuja Markets Management Ltd MD/CEO Shuns Inquiries

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr Abubakar Usman Faruk, the erstwhile managing director of Abuja Markets Management Limited, Tuesday, failed to clarify his own side of the news after his purported sack by the shareholders of the company.

Advertisement

Our correspondent sent him messages and called him severally, but he neither replied to his messages nor answered his calls. He was rather busying the calls put across to him.

A source however said, “Faruk might be considering legal options because his return as MD was by a court order. He is consulting widely to reclaim his position through legal means.”

Recall that Mr Faruk was allegedly removed from office after a fourteen-year reign in the affairs of the facility management company. He was removed from office by a unanimous decision of the company’s shareholders, our correspondent gathered.

Engr Abbas Yakubu, who was the acting managing director of the agency before a court reinstated Mr Faruk, confirmed that Mr Faruk had ‘indeed been sacked’.

The company was created in 2005, and had one substantive managing director and another in an acting capacity until the takeover of Abubakar Faruk in 2009. Faruk held the position until August 2020 when the immediate past FCT minister, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, redeployed him on issues bordering on alleged corruption and land racketeering, a release from the shareholders stated.

Advertisement

The statement from the shareholders alleged that, “Within these three years of redeployment from AMML, it was learnt that Abubakar Faruk ‘earned’ his full salaries and allowances, without putting up as much as a day’s job for the company.”

The shareholders also alleged that, “At the twilight of the immediate past administration, the embattled MD dragged the minister, FCTA, AMML and AICL to court over what he considered as an unlawful redeployment.

“While this case remained pending at the National Industrial Court, Mr Faruk also approached the Federal High Court to challenge the legality of the then newly reconstituted Board of AMML.”

The Federal High Court, it was gathered, on July 11 2023 granted the prayers of Abubakar Faruk recognizing him as a director of the company, amongst others reliefs.

It was not clear if the order actually reinstated him since it was not part of his prayers, but Faruk was alleged to have, last Friday, stormed the AMML head office, armed with the court order and security personnel and took over the office of the managing director.

Advertisement

Against this background, the company’s shareholders, in an Extraordinary General Meeting, Monday, unanimously relieved Faruk of his position as the managing director/CEO of Abuja Markets Management Limited, with immediate effect.

Though Mr Faruk remains a director of the company, the shareholders removed him as the MD/CEO for ‘services no longer required’.

Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) shareholders present at the meeting were representatives of the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (MFCT) and Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL).