Safe School Initiative Remains Ineffective Despite Huge Funding-NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) has lamented that the Safe School Initiative launched by the Federal Government to protect students and ensure safe learning environments, has failed to deliver.

The National President of NANS, Olushola Oladoja who stated this in a statement on Wednesday, lamented that despite massive funding and repeated government promises, the initiative has remained ineffective.

According to Oladoja, for over ten years, the country has witnessed a “cycle of grief” without justice or assurances that students are safe in their classrooms.

He blamed the police leadership for what he described as a broad internal security collapse that has emboldened terrorists to repeatedly attack schools.

“The failure of these offices to coordinate intelligence, enforce preventive security, and protect defenceless students is unacceptable,” Oladoja said.

He warned that Nigeria must stop rewarding incompetence in matters affecting lives and national stability.

Referencing the recent Kebbi school attack, Oladoja said NANS was worried about possible internal sabotage, noting that terrorists struck minutes after a reported military withdrawal.

He urged top officials, including the National Security Adviser and Defence Minister, to set up a high-level investigation panel to probe alleged insider collaboration and demands an immediate overhaul of the Safe School Initiative.

The students are demanding accountability and a clear plan to secure schools.

Oladoja warned that failure to act would force NANS to begin nationwide civil disobedience, including shutting down highways and airports.

“We can no longer stand by while terrorists destroy what remains of our education system. The era of silence is over,” he said.

Recall that armed attackers invaded Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School in Kebbi State on November 17, killing a staff member and abducting 25 students. One student escaped soon after.

In a separate incident, armed men attacked St. Mary’s Catholic school in Niger state, seizing over 300 students and teachers.