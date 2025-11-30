SAHCO Grows Passenger Handling Earnings To N23.4bn

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has reported its financial performance for the nine months ended September 2025, with passenger handling and related services generating N23.4bn in revenue.

This represents a 64.8 per cent increase from the N14.2bn recorded in the same period of 2024.

The earnings from this segment accounted for 73.87 per cent of the company’s total revenue during the period.

Passenger handling responsibilities of an airline include airline bookings and issuance of ticket, check-in facilities, instructions at the boarding gate for passengers taking the departing flights, addressing passengers at the gate of arriving flights, checked baggage transfer, among others .

According to the company’s unaudited results filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), SAHCO’s total revenue rose significantly by 57 per cent to N31.676bn, up from N20.11bn in the corresponding period last year.

The company attributed the surge to strengthened operational efficiency, higher passenger volumes, and growing demand for ground handling services.

Advertisement

SAHCO also posted strong profitability, with profit after tax rising to N8.419bn, an 81.52 per cent jump from N4.638bn recorded in the same period of 2024.

Profit before tax grew by 85.6 per cent to N10.378bn, compared with N5.590bn last year, underscoring improved earnings quality and operational resilience.

On the cost side, direct costs increased by 73 per cent to N14.042bn from N8.105bn in 2024, driven by rising operational expenses and expanded service capacity.

Despite this, gross profit stood at N17.634bn, up from N12.016bn in the previous year, indicating the company’s ability to maintain healthy margins.

Administrative expenses increased to N7.420bn, representing an 11 per cent rise from N6.685bn recorded in the same period of 2024.

Advertisement

SAHCO’s Chairman noted earlier in the year that the company’s performance reflects “the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our clients, and our strategic focus on sustainable growth,” adding that as the aviation sector continues to rebound, the company is well-positioned to build on its momentum.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to service excellence, continued investments in technological innovation, and expansion of its operational footprint to further consolidate its leadership in Nigeria’s ground handling and aviation logistics sector.