‘Saint Obi Is Not Dead’ – Confusion As Alleged Family Member Media Denies Reports

Mixed reactions have trailed the rumoured death of veteran Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi.

Unconfirmed reports in some sections of the media said Obi, a film producer and director, died last Sunday at the age of 58 after a protracted illness.

But a Twitter user (@mazi_duce) who claims to be related to Obi described the reports as fake news, adding that the actor is ‘well and healthy’.

The tweet reads, “Please Debunk this fake news, Saint Obi is not dead, he is well and Healthy. Saint Obi is well and Healthy. Please take this down. He’s my relative and family. He’s not dead.”

President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, could not confirm Obi’s death when contacted by THE WHISTLER but condolences are already pouring in on social media.

Checks on the actor’s Instagram page showed that the he last posted on January 1st, 2023, where he wished his fans and loved ones a happy new year.

Obi rose to stardom after his role in Zeb Ejiro’s Sakobi. He also starred in Candle Light, Sakobi, Goodbye Tomorrow, Heart of Gold, Festival of Fire, Executive Crime, and Last Party. He featured in over 100 movies.

Meanwhile, the conflicting reports surrounding the actor’s death are generating reactions from Nigerians on social media. Below are some of the reactions.

Another Twitter user @Freedom_for_Nig said, “Saint Obi is not dead. Guy is a relative of saint obi. RIP Adamu because Saint Obi is not dead. Make una nor dey spread fake news.”

“Saint Obi is not dead! Disregard the fake news,” @AimThaMachine said.

Also commenting @omonaija077 said, “Please try to debunk it for wider reach, it’s spreading like wildfire, and people are picking false narratives.”