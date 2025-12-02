‘Salah Was Professional After Being Dropped For West Ham Clash’ — Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot described forward Mohamed Salah as a top professional for his response to being dropped.

After nine defeats in 12 games in all competitions, Slot named Salah on the bench for Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win at West Ham.

It was the first time he has been dropped in the league since April 2024, under Slot’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Egypt international Salah, who won the Golden Boot last season with 29 goals, has scored only four this season.

Slot said it was a “fair assumption” that Salah was unhappy about being an unused substitute at London Stadium.

He said: “That’s a normal reaction from a player that’s good enough to play for us, and I say that mildly because he has been so outstanding for this club for so many years and will be for the future.

“He wasn’t the only one who wasn’t happy that he wasn’t starting and that is normal.”

Slot said Salah handled himself really well despite the disappointment.

He said: “He is so disciplined – he knows what to do to stay fit.

“No matter if he plays well or if he doesn’t play well, if he plays or doesn’t play, he will always be that top professional and that’s what he was in the last two days.

“With all players around their world, there are also phases in your time at the club that they are human. He’s scored so many goals for us and I am sure he will in the future.”

Slot also confirmed that Liverpool will be without Salah from 15 December, when he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

“We have to find a way to play without him because he won’t be here.”

Defending champions Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

They will play sixth-placed Sunderland on Wednesday before Saturday’s trip to Leeds, who are in the relegation zone.

Salah has endured a disappointing season so far, struggling to replicate last season’s performance when he won the Premier League top scorer award and the finished with the most assists in the division.