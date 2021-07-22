Sallah: NUJ Lauds Maktoub Publisher Mariam Mohammed For Donating Rams, Rice To Union  

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT Council, has commended the Publisher/CEO of Maktoub Strategic PR and Publishing, Mariam Mohammed, for her continued support to the union.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, the chairman of the council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, described Ms. Mohammed as a consummate public relations and media strategist who is always ready to offer support.

In the statement signed by Secretary of the NUJ FCT Council, Ochiaka Ugwu, he said the latest donation of rams and several bags of rice is a testament to her understanding of the harsh media environment.

“Ms. Mariam Maktoub Mohammed has over time demonstrated that she is friend of the NUJ FCT and continues to offer her support.

“It would be recalled that she was one of the earliest people to donate hand sanitisers and face masks to the Union in the battle against Covid-19.

“Others in PR and media management generally need to learn institutional partnership from her,” the statement reads.

According to Ogbeche, the NUJ looks forward to continue working closely with the Maktoub Group especially in the area of strategic communication and capacity building.