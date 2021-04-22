SAN Reacts As Lagos Judiciary Workers Make U-Turn On Indefinite Strike

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Lagos Branch of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has relaxed its indefinite strike action which seeks implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

JUSUN Lagos also lauded efforts being made by the state government to address their demands.

The Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had said that his administration had implemented financial autonomy as it “has always been at the forefront in Nigeria on matters of welfare and remuneration of judicial officers, reforms and working conditions”.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Secretary-General of JUSUN, Comrade Isaiah Adetola, had directed members to embark on an indefinite strike pending when the federal and state government grants financial autonomy to the judiciary sector.

“You are directed to shut down Courts/Departments in your states until further notice from the National Secretariat of JUSUN in Abuja”.

But JUSUN Lagos Chairman, Asiwaju Shobowale Kehinde, said that for now, its members would work only between Wednesdays and Fridays.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, frowned on the move, adding that the struggle should continue until victory was achieved for the greater good of judicial workers.

“Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta,” he stated in response to the development.

He added that the decision of the Lagos chapter was unfortunate and a blow to the general efforts to positively transform the sector.

“I ask JUSUN, who is collecting revenue for the courts in Lagos State, is it not Alpha Beta?

“Who buys vehicles for judges and staff, is it not the executive? Why do we deceive ourselves?

“Personally, I’m concerned that the government of Lagos State is doing so much to abort the strike action, in the same fashion that it succeeded in dividing the NBA into executive sessions in State House Marina, instead of mass action.

“This is totally unacceptable, for Lagos State JUSUN. It is either you are on strike or you are not,” he said.

The last meeting between JUSUN and the federal government had ended in deadlock with another date yet to be announced.