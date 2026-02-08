SAN Title Can Be Revoked Over Misconduct, AGF Warns

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, has warned that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank can be withdrawn from holders who engage in misconduct and indiscipline.

Fagbemi, who is also the chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), stated this in Lagos at a dinner organised by BOSAN to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the rank.

He debunked the notion held by some SANs that the rank is inalienable once conferred, noting that it’s a privilege that can be revoked.

“There are those among us who appear to regard the Rank as a licence for misconduct and indiscipline, under the mistaken belief that once conferred, it is inalienable. That of course is not correct! The Rank is a privilege, and, like all privileges, it can be withdrawn if the recipient denigrates or lives below the standard of the privilege,” said the AGF.

He noted that the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has made provisions for such sanctions in its extant regulations, but stressed that BOSAN must also self-regulate rather than leave the entire burden of enforcement to the LPPC or the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC).

“Enforcing discipline must start in-house, from our Body. It is in fact best that we, as a Body, self-regulate and not foist the entire burden of regulating the Rank on the LPPC or, worse, the LPDC. My take is that it is better to lead by example rather than precept,” Fagbemi said.

The minister also tasked SANs to uphold and promote ethics in the legal profession, saying as privileged custodians of the rank, they must act in manners that uphold its dignity, nobility and esteem.

He further cautioned junior lawyers against disrespect towards members of the inner bar, insisting that SANs must be treated with the utmost respect deserving of their exalted position.

At the event, 134 graduates of the BOSAN Induction Programme were formally welcomed into the body. They comprised the 2024 set of 87 SANs and the 2025 set of 57 SANs.

Five students from various faculties of law in Nigerian universities were also awarded scholarships during the ceremony.

The AGF commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who was the special guest of honour and delivered the dinner lecture, noting that the partnership between the LPPC under her leadership and BOSAN has served to elevate the rank and strengthen the legal profession.