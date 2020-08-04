Sancho Inches Closer To A United Deal

32 SHARES Share Tweet

England forward, Jadon Sancho is nearing a deal with Manchester United as he has agreed personal terms that will see him sign a five year contract with the Old Trafford side.

It is understood that Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are in talks to agree on a fee which will see the prolific forward become the most expensive English player with an initial price pegged at 100 million Euros and a 20 million Euros in add-ons based on his performance.

Sancho 20, is believed to earn 250,000 pounds a week if he signs with United.

Sancho left English side, Manchester City in 2017 to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and so proved to be a very talented forward, banging in 17 goals with 16 assist in the 2019/2020 season.