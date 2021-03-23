Sanctions: China Slams EU, UK, US, Canada For ‘Intimidating Country With Guns’

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has reacted strongly to the sanctions imposed on four of its officials and one entity by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada as well as the European Union, saying it had grown beyond being scared by the firepower of foreign nations.

The reaction came on Tuesday after Canada announced on Monday that it would sanction 4 Chinese officials and one of its organisations for allegedly violating the rights of the Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities residing in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the country.

“These measures are being taken in coordination with the United States and the United Kingdom, and in solidarity with the European Union,” the Canadian government said in a statement accusing Beijing authorities of incarcerating about one million Uyghurs in detention centers because of their religion and ethnicity.

But in a statement by China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, the country denied that it was violating the fundamental rights of its people.

Chunying also accused the UK, US, EU and Canada of being the originators of human rights violation in history.

Furthermore, she warned that China had the appropriate might to deter any of the countries if it keeps taking actions against its national interest.

“In 40 years, the Uyghur population has grown from 5.5 million to 12.8 million. The fact that Xinjiang residents of various ethnic groups enjoy stability, security, development and progress, makes it one of the most successful human rights stories.

“Some in the US, UK, Canada and EU clearly don’t want to acknowledge the real facts about Xinjiang and don’t care about the truth, but hold on to accusations based on lies and false information. They just do not want to see China’s success, development and better livelihood.

“The US and UK used some test tube of washing powder and a staged video as evidence to launch wars against sovereign countries such as Iraq and Syria, leaving numerous death and displacement. Shouldn’t they be sanctioned?,” she asked.

Chunying added: “China is not what it was 120 years ago, when foreign powers could force open its door with guns. Certain colluding individuals in politics, academics and media should think twice if they think they could make wanton smears with impunity.

“The west shall entertain no illusion as regards China’s firm determination to defend national interests and dignity. It’s a courtesy to reciprocate what we receive. They will have to pay a price for their ignorance and arrogance.”