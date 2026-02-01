Sanitation Crisis: Lagos Residents Defend Cart Pushers Amid LAWMA Crackdown

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Despite repeated warnings and enforcement actions by the Lagos State Government, many residents across the metropolis continue to rely on cart pushers as alternative waste managers, citing poor coverage and irregular services by approved operators.

On January 6, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) announced that its Waste Investigation, Surveillance and Enforcement (WISE) team had apprehended and dislodged cart pushers operating around Anthony Village Bridge and its environs for dumping refuse at undesignated locations.

“Our Waste Investigation, Surveillance & Enforcement team was on duty yesterday, apprehending and dislodging cart pushers found collecting and dumping waste at undesignated locations, constituting environmental nuisance around Anthony Village Bridge and environs,” LAWMA wrote on X.

Days later, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed that similar enforcement operations had been carried out in several parts of the state.

“LAWMA Waste Investigation, Surveillance And Enforcement operatives on duty to eradicate unwanted cartpushers activities in the state in order to ensure a waste-free and cleaner Lagos,” Wahab wrote on X on January 10, listing areas including Anthony Oke by Newcastle, Shomolu, Murtala Muhammad Way in Yaba, Costain and Eko Bridge.

The Lagos State Government maintains that illegal cart pushers contribute to environmental nuisance, flooding and public health risks through indiscriminate dumping of waste. In November 2024, the government, through LAWMA, warned residents against patronising cart pushers, noting that both operators and residents who engage them risk arrest and prosecution.

LAWMA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said cart pushers undermine the state’s efforts at achieving proper waste management.

“These illegal cart pushers are a major problem. They undermine our efforts at creating a cleaner Lagos by dumping waste indiscriminately. Their actions degrade the environment and expose residents to serious health risks,” Gbadegesin said, urging residents to engage only assigned Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators.

“Proper waste disposal is a shared responsibility. Kindly engage only approved PSP operators,” the agency recently reiterated.

However, many residents argue that cart pushers have become a necessity rather than a choice, especially in areas where PSP operators are inconsistent or absent.

An X user, John Jibogu (@johnjibogu), said licensing and training cart pushers could improve sanitation and expand waste collection coverage across the state.

“The state (government-owned waste managers) may not be able to reach every part of the state,” Jibogu said, adding that such an approach would support Lagos’ circular economy drive.

“These small-scale operators can also be thought recycling,” he said.

Another resident, G-20 (@TaofiqSegun), questioned the arrests, claiming that cart pushers are often the only available option for residents.

“LAWMA will collect money then refuse to come. The only alternative we have, you’re arresting them,” he said, noting that cart pushers usually take refuse to government-provided dump points.

Ibrahim Onaara (@Ebrahimybrown) said arresting cart pushers would not solve the problem of indiscriminate waste disposal.

“This approach will not effectively address the issue of roadside waste dumping in Lagos,” he said.

Jide Larinde (@LarindeJide) also expressed concern over the irregular performance of some PSP operators, warning that it could trigger public health crises.

“The one picking up our refuse around Census Market , Surulere had (sic) not been coming. This attitude can cause cholera. This scenario forces people to patronise cart pushers,” he said.

Some residents have called on the state government to consider integrating cart pushers into the formal waste management system. Dave One (@greatdave21) suggested attaching them to registered PSP operators and providing modern carts, uniforms and central collection points across local governments.

“The PSPs are obviously overwhelmed with Lagos’ waste,” he said.

THE WHISTLER recently reported that a heap of waste has taken over the median of the Kola section of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway, raising environmental and safety concerns.

The refuse, which stretches across a long distance, is already encroaching on the main carriageway, posing risks to motorists and pedestrians.

Our correspondent, who visited the area on January 22, also observed bagged and scattered waste at Ijaiye, Alakuko, and near the toll gate along the corridor.

A roadside puff-puff seller, who identified himself as Ahmed, said the waste had been piling up for about three months.

According to him, waste managers had not been coming to evacuate refuse in the area.

In December 2025, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Wahab, acknowledged residents’ concerns over waste accumulation in some parts of the state.

In a statement, Wahab explained that the ongoing decommissioning of the Olusosun landfill had necessitated changes in waste disposal logistics.

“Refuse previously destined for Olusosun is now being transported to alternative facilities in Epe and Badagry. This change has, understandably, increased turnaround times for some PSP operators and created temporary pressure within the evacuation system,” he said.

He added that LAWMA had been directed to provide immediate support in areas where PSP operators were overwhelmed.

“Intervention activities are actively ongoing, particularly at identified black spots across the state. Furthermore, to enhance LAWMA’s capacity, discussions are ongoing about the procurement and deployment of additional trucks to improve response times and ensure more efficient evacuation,” the commissioner said.

Wahab also disclosed that the state government was strengthening enforcement measures to curb illegal dumping.

“A dedicated Task Force has been established to specifically combat illegal roadside dumping and indiscriminate waste disposal caused majorly by illegal road side trading throughout Lagos. This team will be strategically deployed and fully empowered to enforce environmental laws without exception with their 24 hours surveillance and enforcement operations,” he said.

However, one month after Wahab’s statement, waste continues to pile up in Ijaiye, Kola, Alakuko, and other sections along the busy Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway.