Sanusi, FIRS Boss, Others To Discuss Industrial Revolution At ICAN Conference

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mohammed Nami; Flutterwave boss, Olugbenga Agboola; President of the International Federation of Accountants, Mr. Allan Johnson; Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami; and other eminent personalities will speak at the 50th Annual Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

The theme of the conference which holds from April 5 to 9, 2021 at the International Conference Centre Abuja is “The 4th Industrial Revolution: Boom for the Accounting Profession and Panacea for Pandemic.”

The theme, according to a statement from ICAN was specifically chosen to discuss the effects of the 4th Industrial Revolution on the accounting profession.

The lead paper titled “Digital Revolution: The Accountancy Profession and the Future of Work” to be taken by the IFAC President, will focus on how Nigeria can benefit from the 4th Industrial Revolution which is driven by rapidly changing digital technologies which has continued to transform societies, economies, professions and organizations.

The Plenary session of the conference would focus on “Redefining a New Model of Accountable Leadership in Nigeria in the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

It would be delivered by Sanusi and the Paper will examine how a Digital Nigeria will drive accountable leadership. It will also make recommendations on how Nigerian leaders can quickly adapt to digital technologies.

The statement signed by the Principal Manager, ICAN, Bunmi Ojo explained that the Paper will demonstrate what accountable leadership will look like in a digital age as well as highlight how Nigeria, with a significant youth population can benefit from the ongoing digital revolution to harness the capabilities of the growing youth population.

Other prominent speakers billed to speak on the various topics associated with the conference are: Mr. Ben. Afudego, Partner, Consulting Leader West Africa, Ernst &Young; Mr. Joseph Tegbe, Partner, KPMG; Chief Judge, Borno State State High Court, Justice Kashim Zannah; Mr. Yomi Olugbenro, Partner, West Africa Tax Leader, Deloitte; Mr. Olubayo Adekanmbi, Chief Transformation Officer, MTN, Nigeria; Mr. Ademola Adebise, MD/CEO, Wema Bank Plc; and Mr. Femi Osinubi, Partner Technological/Digital Leader, PwC, among other eminent professionals,

The conference which will hold physically and virtually will be conducted in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The conference communiqué will be forwarded to the government at the end of the conference.