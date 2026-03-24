Sanusi Takes Charge As 35th FCT Police Commissioner

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The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced that Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi has assumed duty as the 35th Commissioner of Police in the territory.

The statement was issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, on behalf of the Command.

Sanusi took over on March 24, 2026, from Miller G. Dantawaye, who was recently elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and redeployed to another assignment by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

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A seasoned officer, Sanusi brings decades of policing experience to his new role. Born on May 20, 1972, in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, he joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in May 2000.

After completing his training in 2001, he was posted to the Niger State Police Command, where he began his career.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Commander of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

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Sanusi has pledged to strengthen security frameworks and improve police-community relations across the FCT as he assumes office.

The Police Command also called on residents to continue supporting its efforts to maintain peace, law, and order in the territory.