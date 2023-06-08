Sanwo-Olu Appoints SSG, Chief Of Staff, Deputy Chief Of Staff

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Sanwo-Olu also reappointed Tayo Ayinde as Chief of Staff, while Gboyega Soyannwo was appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Salu-Hundeyin replaces Folasade Jaji who served as Secretary to the State Government in the governor’s first term.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

According to the statement, Salu-Hundeyin is an erudite, experienced barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and has over three decades experience at the Bar.