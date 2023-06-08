Sanwo-Olu Appoints SSG, Chief Of Staff, Deputy Chief Of Staff

Nigeria Politics
By Ikenna Omeje

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Sanwo-Olu also reappointed Tayo Ayinde as Chief of Staff, while Gboyega Soyannwo was appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Salu-Hundeyin replaces Folasade Jaji who served as Secretary to the State Government in the governor’s first term.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

According to the statement, Salu-Hundeyin is an erudite, experienced barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and has over three decades experience at the Bar.

