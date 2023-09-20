Sanwo-Olu Approves N375.4 Million Scholarship, Bursary Awards For Lagos Indigenes In Tertiary Institutions Nationwide

223 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the payment of N375,455,000.00 (three hundred and seventy-five million, four hundred and fifty-five thousand Naira) as scholarship and bursary awards to Lagos Indigenes in tertiary institutions nationwide.

The fund is intended to alleviate the financial burdens faced by students.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, Abdur-Rahman Lekki, disclosed this during a recent meeting with key stakeholders in his office.

Giving a breakdown of the allocation, Lekki said N164,500,000.00 (one hundred and sixty-four million, five hundred and thousand Naira) has been earmarked for the 2021/2022 fresh scholarship award for undergraduate, masters & PhD (Batch B), 2021/2022 subsequent scholarship award for undergraduate & PhD, and 2022/2023 subsequent scholarship award for undergraduate & PhD recipients as well as the 2022/2023 governor’s discretionary awards.

Furthermore, he stated that an allocation of N210,955,000.00 (two hundred and ten million, nine hundred and fifty-five thousand Naira) has been approved for the 2021/2022 fresh bursary award for undergraduates and law school (Batch B), 2021/2022 subsequent bursary award for undergraduates, and 2022/2023 subsequent bursary award for undergraduates.

Lekki reassured beneficiaries awaiting disbursement that the release of funds will commence promptly as soon as the necessary administrative processes are concluded.

In addition, he informed that applications for the year 2022/2023 fresh scholarship and bursary awards have been successfully completed, with academic and indigene verification processes set to commence.