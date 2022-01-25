Sanwo-Olu Bans NURTW From Operating In Lagos, Puts Police On Guard

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos.

The state government in a statement on Tuesday announced the affected areas to be Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge.

The ban was in response to the violence in the affected areas last week.

Last Thursday, factions of the NURTW clashed over the control of motor parks on Lagos Island leading to the death of some persons.

The violence left traders and commuters injured in the process. The fight lasted till Friday.

In reaction, the spokesperson of the State Ministry of Transportation, Bolanle Ogunlola, disclosed that the ban on the union was issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka.

Fayinka announced the decision at a stakeholders meeting which hosted the Lagos State Market Women Association (Iya Oloja General and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island) and the NURTW, Central Business District (CBD).

The statement reads, “Rapid Response Squad (RRS) will station an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) on Idumota Bridge to deter motorists from driving against traffic in compliance with traffic Rules and Regulations and to enforce the suspension of the NURTW within the axis and simultaneously flush out the Oju Opake boys lurking along Plaza around Church Street axis.

“Also suspended are the activities of the transport union at Church Street and John Street particularly Keke Marwa and Mini Buses (Korope).

“State Security Operatives are hereby put on Red Alert to ensure Safety and Security of lives and property in Lagos Island and environs.”