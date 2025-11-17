Sanwo-Olu Calls For Investor Backing To Fast-Track Lekki–Epe Int’l Airport

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on investors to partner with the state in delivering the approved Lekki–Epe International Airport.

Speaking on Monday at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference in Victoria Island, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government and its agencies to strengthen the nation’s aviation infrastructure.

President Bola Tinubu was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Other attendees included Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the new airport, an initiative of the Lagos State Government, has received federal approval as a public–private partnership project.

Designed as a Code F facility capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft such as the Airbus A380, the airport will sit on 3,500 hectares of land about 10 kilometres from the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

It is planned to start with an annual capacity of five million passengers, with room for expansion.

He emphasised that the Lekki–Epe International Airport is essential to decongesting the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and supporting the rapidly expanding Lekki industrial corridor, which already hosts major infrastructure such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Dangote Refinery.

“Lekki–Epe International Airport is not a vanity project,” the governor said.

“It is a strategic response to decongesting MMIA and building resilience; positioning Lagos as West Africa’s preferred hub; unlocking new opportunities in MRO, training and aviation services; and supporting the Lekki industrial corridor, which is already home to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Free Trade Zone, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, and an emerging industrial and residential city.”

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted ongoing efforts to integrate rail, road, water and air transport systems across Lagos.

He referenced the progress made on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue and Red lines and the recently unveiled plans for the 68-kilometre Green Line from Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

“We are building an integrated, multi-modal transport backbone designed to move more than 20 million residents and the millions who come to do business with us,” he added.

THE WHISTLER reports that in September 2024, the Lagos State Government sought potential collaboration with Portuguese firm, Mota-Engil Consortium, for the construction of the proposed airport.

Mota-Engil Consortium is one of the largest construction companies in Europe. It built the Porto International Airport.

The Federal Government approved the construction of the airport in 2022, with work slated to commence in 2023. However, this plan did not materialise.