Sanwo-Olu Charges South-West To Champion Nigeria’s Rebirth

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on leaders and citizens across the South-West region to champion Nigeria’s rebirth by fostering stronger collaboration among states, sectors, and communities.

According to a statement by Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Sanwo-Olu made the call on Wednesday during the South-West Citizen–Government Engagement Summit held in Akure, Ondo State, with the theme “Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future.”

Addressing an audience of political leaders, traditional rulers, civil society representatives, and youth and women leaders, the governor said the region must revive its legacy of innovation, education, and good governance to once again set the pace for Nigeria’s development.

“We are gathered not merely to reflect on our journey but to reimagine our destiny—a Southwest that once again sets the pace for Nigeria’s development and becomes the standard for others to emulate,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly for establishing the South-West Development Commission (SWDC), describing it as a strategic step toward regional integration and transformation reminiscent of the achievements of the old Western Region under Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Let us rally around this new Commission, not in rhetoric but in action. As the great sage, Obafemi Awolowo, reminded us, ‘It is not life that matters, but the courage you bring into it.’ Now is the time to summon that courage once again — to reclaim our heritage of innovation, education, and good governance,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu emphasised the need for deeper inter-state collaboration and peer learning, urging South-West leaders to share ideas, replicate successes, and jointly develop regional infrastructure that promotes unity and inclusive growth.

He said the South-West had always been a “land of firsts”—leading the nation in education, broadcasting, urban planning, and governance—and must now “light the path for Nigeria’s rebirth”.

Turning to national issues, the Lagos governor commended Tinubu for his reform-driven leadership, noting that Nigeria is being reshaped into a land of renewed confidence, investment, and prosperity.

“Under the transformative leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Nigeria is being reshaped into a land of renewed confidence, investment, and prosperity. The results speak for themselves: a more stable currency, a unified exchange rate, growing exports, surging revenues, and renewed investor optimism. These are not abstract numbers,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He acknowledged that the economic reforms initially brought hardship but said the outcomes have justified the President’s decisions, adding that the administration’s policies have restored investor confidence and strengthened the macroeconomic environment.

Sanwo-Olu further noted that the reforms have opened more opportunities for states like Lagos with major investment projects in infrastructure, transportation, agriculture, the digital and creative economy, the blue economy, and tourism.

Highlighting Lagos’s ongoing projects such as the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Lagos Green Line, and Lekki International Airport, he expressed optimism that these initiatives would attract more investors and boost economic growth.

“For us in Lagos, we are very well positioned to benefit from Nigeria’s emergence as an export powerhouse, given that Lagos is home to three of Nigeria’s busiest ports. Increased port activity will create more jobs and generate more revenues and taxes,” he said.