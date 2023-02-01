Sanwo-Olu Commissions 18.7KM Six-Lane Eleko-Epe Expressway

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, commissioned the 18.75-kilometre six-lane Eleko-Epe Expressway.

The road, built over 40 years ago, was previously a two-lane rural roadway, before the Sanwo-Olu administration turned it to a six-lane rigid concrete carriageway, with street lights installation and dedicated tracks for trailers.

The Governor also flagged off the second phase of the road project, which will extend the construction from Eleko axis to Abraham Adesanya Roundabout.

He, however, said the project’s second phase would be done in two segments for ease of funding and to reduce the traffic impact the construction work will have on commuters.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the first segment, which is 18.6km, would take off from Eleko to Awoyaya and to critical sections around Majek and Ogidan; while the second segment, which is 11km, will kick off at Ogidan to Abraham Adesanya Roundabout.

He said: “Inauguration of this road project we are opening today is coming after 40 years the infrastructure was originally constructed as a rural cross-section without drain. Our administration flagged off the reconstruction and upgrading of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway from the existing two-lane to a three-lane dual carriageway with a reinforced concrete pavement and with a lane in each direction dedicated for trucks to accommodate the envisaged axle loads.

“This event does not only mark the opening of Phase 1 of the project, we are also flagging off the commencement of the Phase 2 of the work. The entire project will set the Lekki-Epe corridor on the path of socio-economic prosperity and progress. This corridor is fast emerging as an urban economic hub. The growth must come with infrastructure investment that will support the development. The infrastructure will not only bring relief to residents plying the road, it will also ease the transportation of goods, while encouraging industrial development in the Lekki Free Zone.”

In her remarks, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, said that upsurge in activities at the newly commissioned Lekki Deep Sea Port, Dangote Refinery and other multinational businesses sites around the Lekki Free Trade Zone corridor have compounded the challenges commuters face on the Eti Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Adeyoye noted that the reconstruction of the Lekki-Epe Expressway will impact positively in the lives of residents as well as eliminate traffic gridlocks on the axis.

She said: “The reconstruction of the Lekki-Epe Expressway is, no doubt, a laudable project that will impact positively the lives of residents, eliminate traffic gridlocks, drastically reduce the travel time of commuters, and businesses as well as improve the socio-economic activities around the axis. I, therefore, implore us all as stakeholders to take ownership of it and be wary of vandals by carefully guarding it so it can continue to serve us as long as we so desire.”