Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Receive Certificate Of Return

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, on Thursday received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Advertisement

The governor was on March 20, declared the winner of the governorship election in the state by the electoral body.

He polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rivals, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, who got 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.

Sanwo-Olu and his deputy were issued with their certificates at the head office of INEC in the state, which is located at Yaba.

Speaking after receiving his Certificate of Return, the governor reiterated his call for peace and unity in the state.

Sanwo-Olu noted the need for Lagosians regardless of tribe and ethnicity, to come together as one, adding that the state is a melting point for all Nigerians.

Advertisement

According to him, election and politics are over, it is now time for governance.

“What makes Lagos unique is the ability for each and everyone of us to continue to co-exist, to continue to realize and appreciate that though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand as a city, as a state,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“This is a melting point for our country and everybody has a right to continue to co-exist peacefully in harmony with understanding and given tenet for the rule of law and being law abiding. That’s what Lagosian is all about. And that’s who we’re.”