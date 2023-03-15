Sanwo-Olu Donates N100 Million To Traders At Burnt Akere Auto Spare Parts Market

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, donated N100 million to traders of Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Association (AMPADA) in Ajegunle area of the state.

Advertisement

Sanwo-Olu also laid foundation for the construction of new ultra modern market for the traders.

Akere Spare Parts Market, was on March 8, razed by fire, leading to destruction of goods worth millions of Naira.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the cause of the Fire would require details investigation to ascertained as well as post incident enumeration to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.

The Governor who made the donation during his visit to the burnt site on Wednesday, said the efforts by the state government were to help placate the plight of the traders who lost goods and cash in the fire incident.

He criticized those fanning embers of discord among Lagosians, and urged the people to remain united regardless of tribe, religion or religious persuasions.

Advertisement

“A week or less ago we promised to come back here to give immediate support to the people who were affected by the unfortunate incident. This is not politics, it is just a coincidence that it is a political season,” he said

“I am happy to be here to lay the foundation for the new market building. Now it is a storey building and a small compensation that will alleviate the suffering and loss of our traders here. It is for us to make a clear stand that we are not about ethnic or religious division. We are a government that is people-centered and working to make things better for them, no matter what party or where they come from.

“As long as they are law-abiding, keep to laws guiding the environment, and respect the heritage of where they do business, they will always be accommodated.

“This will also send a clear message to people who want to divide us that we won’t let a small number disunite a large number of people. We won’t give them a space in Lagos and our government.”

Also speaking, the Market Chairman, Izuchukwu Uba, assured Sanwo-Olu of the trader’s support in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.