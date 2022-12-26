Sanwo-Olu Expresses Shock At Killing Of Female Lawyer By Trigger-Happy Police Officer

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the family of Omobolanle Raheem, a female lawyer who was allegedly killed by a trigger-happy police officer on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu also appealed to residents to remain calm and not take the law into their hands on the matter, adding that the State Government will live up to its responsibilities and get justice for late Raheem.

The Governor in a post via his social media handles on Monday, said that he received the news of the death of the lawyer with “utter shock and sadness.”

Raheem was riding with her family on Christmas day when officers attached to the Ajiwe Police Division in the Ajah area of the State flagged their vehicle down.

One of the officers stationed under the Ajah bridge had reportedly pulled the trigger at their vehicle, which hit Raheem.

According to a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, the officer responsible for the shooting has since been taken into custody alongside his team members.

“With utter shock and sadness, I received the news of the mindless shooting of a citizen by a police officer whose primary job function was to protect the same citizen,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“I hereby sympathize with the family, friends and associates of late Bolanle Raheem.

“I am therefore assuring everyone of the State Government’s full support and cooperation with the police authorities in their investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the shooting, that led to Bolanle’s untimely death, with a view to ensuring that justice is served.

“I have studied preliminary reports on the matter and have instructed the appropriate Government officers to immediately get on it. We must ensure a speedy justice for the late Bolanle. Our Government cannot sit back and watch our citizens killed by the same law enforcers that should ordinarily protect them.

“I’m aware that the Lagos State police command have arrested, disarmed and detained the police officers involved in the shooting incident. I can assure you that the accused persons will have their day in Court and nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served adequately. We will ensure that it is done speedily because justice delayed is justice denied.

“I would also appeal to residents to remain calm and not take the law into their hands on the matter, the State Government will live up to her responsibilities and get justice for the late Bolanle Raheem.”

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has also condemned the shooting and killing of Raheem, describing the incident as sad and unfortunate.